Saturday May 13, 2023
Three boys drown

May 13, 2023

CHITRAL: The bodies of three boys were recovered from a lake in Booni area of Upper Chitral district on Friday.Local sources said the three boys had gone to the lake for recreation and drowned. Upon search, the locals found their clothes on the banks of the lake. Later, the Rescue 1122 divers recovered the bodies of the three friends, who were aged between 13 and 15 years.