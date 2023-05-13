Chinese novels translated into Urdu

Islamabad:A project of translation and publication of classic and modern literature of Pakistan and China into Urdu and Chinese has been initiated under which on the whole 100 classic books will be translated and printed.
This project is being supervised by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and Phoenix Publishing & Media Group (PPMG), China. In the first phase two Chinese novels have been published titled ‘Afsha-e-Raaz’ translated by Muhammad Asim Butt and ‘Hawamaulan’ translated by Mujaddad-ul-Arz.
