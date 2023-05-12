Hearing of Umme Rabab family murder case today

SUKKUR: Model Criminal Trial Court Dadu will resume the hearing of the triple murder case of Umme Rabab 's family members on Friday (today).

The accused PPP MPA brothers Sardar Ahmed Chandio and Burhan Khan Chandio appeared in the court on Thursday, while former SHO Karim Chandio, Murtaza, Sikandar, Ali Gohar, Zulfikar Chandio and others were brought by the Prison police in the court amid tight security.

During the proceedings, the accused counsel levelled allegations of running drug dens and involving into corrupt practices on a complainant. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Friday (today).

Talking to media outside of the court, Umme Rabab Chandio said that an anti-corruption inquiry had been started against the complainant Parvez Chandio. She said that such tactics would not deter her family to pursue the case.