Police kill robber trying to flee after shooting citizen dead

Police have gunned down in the Korangi area a suspected street criminal trying to flee after killing a citizen for offering resistance during a robbery bid.

The incident took place on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. Police said two suspects riding a motorcycle shot and killed a citizen for offering resistance during mugging in Korangi No 4 in the Awami Colony area.

Korangi SSP Tariq Nawaz said the suspects were trying to flee after killing the citizen when a patrolling police team intercepted them near the Zaman Town Compound in Korangi, killing one of them and arresting another in an injured state after an exchange of fire.

The causalities were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased citizen was identified as 50-year-old Azhar Hussain, son of Safdar Hussain, and the killed suspect as Shahid, 23, son of Kabeer. His injured companion was identified as Javed, 25.

Weapons and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects’ possession. CCTV footage of the citizen’s killing also circulated on social media showing the two suspects on a motorcycle shooting the citizen at his doorstep after he offered resistance during the mugging bid.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigations. Meanwhile, after an alleged encounter with police, a suspected street criminal was arrested in an injured state near the Paracha Qabristan in the Qasba Colony area.

The injured suspect was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 22-year-old Abbas Ali, son of Abdul Wahab. Further investigations are under way.