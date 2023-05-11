Slain journalist Nasrullah Afridi remembered

BARA: The 12th death anniversary of journalist Nasrullah Afridi was observed in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber district on Wednesday.

Nasrullah Afridi was martyred by unidentified people in a remote-control bomb blast at the Khyber Super Market in Peshawar on May 10, 2011.A number of journalists from Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal, political leaders and people from other walks of life attended the ceremony arranged at the Bara Press Club. Khyber Union Pakistan general secretary Zahidullah, Awami National Party general secretary Sadeeque Chiragh, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president for Khyber, Asghar Afridi, Bara Press Club president Munir Khan Afridi, Jamrud Press Club general secretary Akbar Afridi and other journalists paid tributes to the slain journalist. The speakers said the tribal journalists rendered matchless sacrifices when the militancy was at its peak in erstwhile Fata.

They said journalism is the fourth pillar of the state but journalists were not provided any security. “Nasrullah Afridi was a brave and committed journalist,” recalled Munir Afridi. He demanded the government to honour the pledges made to the bereaved family.