China seeks new fields of cooperation with Pak military

Pakistani and Chinese national flags flutter next to an installation featuring a giant flower basket at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China October 7, 2019. —File

BEIJING: China’s defence minister on Monday told Pakistan’s navy chief that their militaries including their navies should “expand into new fields of cooperation” to bolster the capability of the two neighbours in safeguarding security in the region.

Ties between the two militaries stretch back years, with their navies and air forces holding bilateral exercises in each other’s territory. China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu told Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi, who was visiting Beijing, that the two countries' military relationship was a key part of bilateral ties.

“The two militaries should expand into new areas of exchanges, create new high points of cooperation to continuously enhance their ability to deal with all sorts of risks and challenges, and jointly maintain the security interests of the two countries and of the region,” said Li, according to a statement on China’s Ministry of National Defense website.

Niazi’s visit comes after Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, said in late April that the Chinese military is willing to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era

“Chinese military is willing to work with the Pakistani military to further deepen and expand practical cooperation, continuously push the mil-to-mil relationship to a higher level, and jointly safeguard the common interests of the two countries, as well as the regional peace and stability,” General Zhang said during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

He stressed that no matter how the international situation changes, China always puts Pakistan as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, development interests and national dignity.

Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was in Pakistan on his first visit to the country during which he held meetings with civil and military leaders.

During the meeting with COAS Munir, Qin Gang underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion.

He also lauded Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the provision of security to Chinese Nationals and projects in Pakistan. Both the army chief and FM Gang discussed the evolving security situation in the region.