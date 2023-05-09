PMI commits to smoke-free future

KARACHI: Philip Morris International (PMI) has released its 2022 Integrated Annual Report, showcasing accomplishments in relation to its sustainability objectives and goals, a statement said on Monday.

The study describes PMI's ongoing transformation into a science and technology driven business that seeks to offer adult smokers better alternatives to cigarettes in place of those who would otherwise continue to smoke.

"As the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic and the global climate crisis, PMI remains committed to delivering a smoke-free future and driving positive impact in society and the environment,” said Jacek Olczak, chief executive officer of PMI.

PMI said it has established eight strategies to tackle its most pressing areas of impact, including climate change, circularity, and human rights, with 11 goals that form the basis of its 2025 roadmap. PMI has also developed 19 key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure progress via its sustainability index.