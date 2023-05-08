Rain & hailstorm damage crops, orchards in Bajaur

KHAR: A heavy rain coupled with hailstorm damaged crops and orchards in the Bajaur tribal district on Sunday.

The farmers and other citizens said vegetable crops and fruit orchards suffered damage in almost 70 per cent of the areas of the district.Several parts of the district, including Mamond, Nawagai, Salarzai, Khaar, Barang and Utmankhel received a heavy rain and hailstorm.

The rain and hailstorm left ripe crops and orchards damaged, leading to heavy losses to the farming community.A farmer, Javed, who has fields in Bartaras, Shamozo and Khatakot, said the heavy rain and hailstorm damaged his vegetable fields.

He said he and other farmers had suffered heavy financial losses. “The government should declare these areas calamity-hit and announce a relief package to the affected people,” he added.

Other affected farmers asked the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Agriculture Department, district administration and other relevant departments to carry out a survey to

determine the losses and compensate the affected farmers.