Action sought against killers of teachers, drivers in Kurram

PARACHINAR: The people hailing from Zairan tribes on Sunday staged a protest against the killing of teachers and drivers in a shootout at Tari Mangal school.

The protesters from various areas thronged the Parachinar Cress Club where speakers addressed the gathering.

Addressing the protesters, Syed Muhammad, Syed Akhlaq Hussain, Master Gulfam Hussain, Latif Hussain, Irshad Bangash and others said that the government must take prompt action against the accused.

They said that an unidentified gunman attacked the Tari Mangal School and killed four teachers and three drivers following the killing of a man by an unknown person.The speakers said that three drivers belonged to Zairan tribes, who had had no land dispute with anyone.

They complained that certain officials were linking the teachers and drivers killing to a land dispute, which they termed against the ground realities.They demanded registration of a first information report against the accused as well as the employees, including headmaster and policeman deputed for security duty.