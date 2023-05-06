Landikotal resident kicks off world tour on motorbike

LANDIKOTAL: In order to promote tourism in Pakistan, a 59-year-old Pakistani-Norwegian citizen Ziyauddin Shinwari kicked off his world tour on his motorbike from Oslo city of Norway on Friday.

Talking to reporters via social media, Ziyauddin Shinwari said that he basically belongs to a small village Pirokhel in Landikotal. Shinwari said he has lived in Oslo city of Norway for the last two decades.

Shinwari said he loved tourism and explored maximum countries in the world. He added that he visited most countries by plane and buses but this time he would explore Pakistan and other countries with his Leo motorcycle.

“It was my dream to explore the world by road and I decided to use a motorbike to encourage others for cheap and attractive tourism,” said Shinwari.He said for this purpose, he completed months-long training of bike riding, photography and videography in Oslo so that he could project his tour professionally.

Ziyauddin Shinwari, who is Youtuber, content creator, storyteller and passionate of tourism, said that he would visit each historic and tourist spot in Pakistan where he would shoot his vlogs to project a soft picture of Pakistan and promote tourism.

He said before that he had explored European and East Asian countries but he did not enjoy it that much. He said this long road tour would be extraordinary in his life.

Shinwari said he started his journey from Norway and would go through Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and will then enter Pakistan.

The Pakistani-Norwegian biker said that along with Pakistani bikers, he would also explore historical and tourist sites in Peshawar, district Khyber, Chitral, Hunza, Kalam, Swat, Murree, Galyat, Lahore, Kashmir, and Multan.