Chinese university to launch certificate course on acupuncture

Islamabad:The Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad Friday announced to launch a certificate course on acupuncture in collaboration with Chinese Acupuncture Centre (CAC) Islamabad and Gansu University of Chinese Medicine, China.

The certificate course is meant to promote the traditional Chinese method of treatment and create awareness among people of this unique way of treatment. The goal is to establish and implement lawful TCM practices in Pakistan in collaboration with the regulators.

The announcement to start the certificate course was made at a ceremony, which was attended by Li Yue, counsellor of Embassy of People’s Republic of China in Pakistan while Prof. Zhao Jirong, president of Gansu University of Chinese Medicine gave a comprehensive presentation about Chinese medicine.

Vice Chancellor, HSA Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan welcomed all participants and elaborated the role of Institutes of higher education in promotion, capacity/confidence building, training and creating awareness among health professionals about traditional methods of treatment.

He proposed to expand this collaboration into a tripartite agreement and open new avenues such as faculty exchange, student exchange, joint research etc and apprised that Health Services Academy is actively engaged with national and international organisations in academia, research, and development projects.

“HSA being top ranked Higher Education Commission’s recognised Degree Awarding Institute is serving as a national and international hub for public health, training, research, knowledge exchange and policy advice,” he added.

Director, Quality Assurance HSA, Dr. Nadeem Sajjad briefed the participants about the structure and working of HAS and emphasised that proposed collaboration will provides a structural framework to collaborating parties in promoting diplomas and short courses in the field of acupuncture and TCM which will help launch degree programs in the future.

The Project Lead Dr La Jielian , CEO of CAC thanked all august guests and HSA for providing this forum for this joint venture. On the occasion, HAS and Gansu University China and CAC, Islamabad mutually agreed to sign a document of understanding after meeting all formalities to expand the collaboration.