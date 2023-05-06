Dismal picture

It has become evident that the education system in Sindh is in a deplorable condition. The recent results of the entry tests of universities in the province have painted a bleak picture of the standard of education in the region. Some universities have even reduced the passing mark to let more students secure admission, but all these steps have failed to increase enrollment. The quality of education in Sindh has been further compromised by the rampant practice of cheating and other unfair means used by students.

It is high time authorities in Sindh took concrete measures to address the situation and improve the standard of education in the province. This could be achieved through measures such as putting an end to cheating and other unfair practices during exams as well as the provision of adequate resources for the education sector. Only then can we expect positive changes to take place, and our students can receive the quality education they deserve.

Shabir Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad