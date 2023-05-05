Buzdar granted protective bail in all cases

BAHAWALPUR: Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench’s Justice Tariq Nadeem on Thursday granted protective bail to former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar for seven days in corruption and other cases. He also directed the former CM who appeared before the court to join the ongoing investigation and pursue the case in the jurisdiction of the court.
LAHORE: Former provincial ministers Aslam Iqbal, Ansar Majeed and Yawar Bukhari, former MNA Ehsanullah Tiwana, Ghulam...
LAHORE: Additional DG Anti-Corruption Waqas Hassan on Thursday apologised in front of the media at the Anti-Corruption...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir , Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq Thursday strongly condemned India's decision...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the present coalition...
ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi conferred the Education Excellence Award on philanthropist and education activist...