Friday May 05, 2023
Buzdar granted protective bail in all cases

By Ameen Abbasi
May 05, 2023

BAHAWALPUR: Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench’s Justice Tariq Nadeem on Thursday granted protective bail to former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar for seven days in corruption and other cases. He also directed the former CM who appeared before the court to join the ongoing investigation and pursue the case in the jurisdiction of the court.