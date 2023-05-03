MoU signed for digital health system in Punjab

Rawalpindi : Under the supervision of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, an MoU was signed between Punjab Health Department and Telecom Foundation regarding digital health system in Punjab, says a press release.

GM Telecom Foundation Atifa Ehsan, CEO Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq, District Health Officer Rawalpindi Dr Ehsan Ghani, Director Films and Publications Hamid Javed Awan and other relevant officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a modern digital health system is being planned for the Punjab Health Department, which will initially provide basic health centres and facilities.

He said there will be less rush of patients in headquarters hospitals due to this system. He said that this system will start from Rawalpindi and digital health service will be more useful for patients above 60 years of age. He said that under this system, smart belts, watches and mobile apps will be provided to the patients through, which their health will be monitored at their homes 24 hours and in case of any emergency, this system will be activated under automatic system. He said in that case an ambulance service will arrive at the doorstep of the patient and the patient will be admitted to the hospital. He said that digital beds will also be provided to sick patients under this system, with the help of which their health will be continuously monitored.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that in the first phase as a pilot project, the data of patients in two primary health centres will be digitized and they will be linked to this system while gradually this system will spread to the whole of Punjab. He said that the present government has come for a short period but in this short period we want to create a system which will improve and better with time. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that digital health service is a revolutionary initiative of Punjab government in the field of health and emergency ambulance service will also be linked with digital health service.