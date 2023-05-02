Punjab polls can’t be held on 14th: ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) appointed polling staff collect ballot boxes and other items from polling stations during local body elections in Lahore on July 16, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made it unequivocally clear that the Punjab Assembly elections could not be held on May 14 as the scheduling of various actions and requirements couldn’t be placed now to meet the timeline.

The Commission has submitted three reports to the apex court on the matter but it hasn’t been summoned for any further hearing. The highest sources in the Commission confided to The News Monday evening that the postponement/cancelation of the election on the given date would be announced next week.

The Supreme Court’s three-member bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial —had last month ordered the Punjab Assembly election on May 14.

The sources said the Commission had not placed an order for printing of the ballot papers, pictorial voters list and other items involving funding. The retaining of the requisite staff and its training has yet to be made. The whole exercise involves a huge amount of money that isn’t available with the Election Commission, the sources said.