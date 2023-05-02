Three terrorists killed in Tank, DI Khan

The Pakistan Army security forces— AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists in two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

The IBOs were conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area. During the conduct of the operations, after an intense fire exchange, three terrorists were killed including terrorist commander Jabbar Shah alias Shah Alam while two terrorists were injured. Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, security forces have arrested seven terrorists in an IBO in the general area of Miran Shah in the North Waziristan District. The arrested terrorists include their commander Mehtab alias Lala belonging to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

The apprehended terrorists were wanted for their involvement in numerous terrorist activities, especially targeting security forces as well as innocent citizens. The area people have appreciated the operation and assured of their support to eliminate terrorism.