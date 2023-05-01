Seven terrorists held in Miran Shah operation

The Pakistan Army security forces— AFP/File

As many as seven terrorists including their commander were apprehended during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the Miran Shah area of the district.

“Resultantly, 7 terrorists, including terrorist commander Mehtab alias Lala belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, were successfully apprehended by security forces,” it added.

The detained militants have been involved in numerous terrorist activities, especially targeted killings against security forces as well as innocent citizens, and were highly wanted by the security agencies, the military’s media wing said.

“Locals of the area appreciated security forces’ operation and assured of their support in eliminating the menace of terrorism,” the statement added.

Last week, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during a fire exchange with the terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District, the ISPR said.

In a statement issued by the military's media wing, the soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location which resulted in the killing of two terrorists while four others got injured.

As Pakistan remains gripped by the spate of terror attacks for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.

The National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have prompted the security forces to accelerate action against them.