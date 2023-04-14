In-camera huddle on national security underway at NA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses a Convention to mark to Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on April 10. — APP

ISLAMABAD: An in-camera session of the National Assembly's National Security Committee (NSC) that aims to brief the country's parliamentarians on the current national security issues is underway at the National Assembly under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

During the session, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum will give a detailed overview of the current situation to the members, according to sources.

The development comes after a national security huddle — headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — decided to kick start an "all-out comprehensive" operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

According to a statement by the NA, notices for the meeting were issued by the National Assembly Secretariat to all federal ministers, advisers and MNAs.



Secretaries of interior, foreign affairs, finance, defence and information and broadcasting have also been invited to attend the meeting, while the four provincial chief ministers, chief secretaries and IGPs were issued special invitations by the NA Secretariat.

‘Healthy interaction’

Prime Minister Shehbaz on Thursday announced that the National Assembly would be given an in-camera briefing on national security matters on Friday (today).

Responding to a point raised by MNA Ali Wazir from Waziristan, the prime minister informed the house that during the in-camera briefing, parliamentarians would also be able to put their respective questions on the relevant subject.

He assured the MNA that all of his reservations would be listened to and all his concerns would be allayed.

“This would be a healthy interaction. There would be no discussion to spoil the situation, rather it would be an attempt to rectify the matters,” the PM remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the military leadership would attend the National Assembly session and respond to the queries of the members. He further added that the military leadership was cognisant of the challenge posed by terrorism.

He voiced serious concerns over the surge in terrorism and demanded that terrorists’ facilitators settled in the civilian areas must be held accountable.

Asif — who recently visited Kabul along with DG ISI to convey Pakistan’s concerns on the TTP activities — said terrorism increased after people from Afghanistan settled in Pakistan.

“Terrorists have settled in the residential areas. Action should be taken against the people who have helped them settle,” he said while referring to the previous Imran Khan-led government.

“These people have political support, as they are also present at Zaman Park. They have the support of Khan,” he said.

The defence minister added that the first Afghan war took place during the reign of General Zia, while the second war happened during the rule of General (retd) Musharraf after 9/11.

He seconded MNA Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir and said they were correctly saying that the people in those areas were suffering for the sins they did not commit.

Speaking on a point of order, Ali Wazir appealed to the government to stop the military operation in the tribal areas. He said another operation in the tribal areas had been discussed in the NSC huddle.

“We have come to know that even the GHQ has not been taken into confidence and the generals who had retired should be dealt with first,’” he said.

He said the people who spread mistrust had now come to the settled areas of the country.

“When the Taliban came to Afghanistan, sweets were distributed in the country, as Pakistan had problems and differences with the past Afghan rulers,” he recalled.