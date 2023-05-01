Bank fraud accused remanded

LAHORE:A special court granted physical remand of one Sayed Dawood Hussain, an accused who remained a proclaimed offender for 13 years in a bank loan case.

Federal Investigation Banking Crime Circle produced the accused before the court and sought his physical remand which was granted by the court till May 3. The agency informed the court that the accused took a loan from the bank on the basis of fake documents in 2008.

The prosecutor stated that accused borrowed millions of rupees by presenting fake documents to the bank in 2008. In 2010, FIA registered a case against him.

The legal officer informed that the accused instead of paying the loan remained a proclaimed offender for 13 years. The prosecution requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused to be investigated for forgery and fraud. The court has directed the agency to produce the accused again by May 3.