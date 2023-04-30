DCs ordered to be in close coordination with sugar mills

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the DCs to be in close coordination with sugar mills to ensure supply of sugar in the market and availability at official rates. Commissioner Lahore expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Saturday.

Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Additional Commissioner Usman Ghani, Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, Director Development Javed Rashid Chohan, Additional DG Imran Ali, AC Protocol Amir Ali Qureshi participated in the meeting. All DCs participated in the meeting via video link. He said that a business model can be introduced for the development of the circuit houses in the districts. He said that there was a lot of potential in this idea and the district governments can earn a lot of money by running the circuit houses on a business model. The Commissioner Lahore further said that adequate seating, washrooms, drinking water and all other facilities should be ensured for citizens in government offices.