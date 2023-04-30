PTI holds demos against flaws in census

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protested at 29 locations of Karachi against flaws in the census.

Sindh PTI President Ali Haider Zaidi, Karachi PTI President Aftab Siddiqui Ali Zaidi, Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, MPAs and MNAs visited protest camps to address the participants.

On May 1, the party will also hold a grand protest at Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi against the results of the census. While talking to the media, Siddiqui said the PTI demonstrated at 29 places on Saturday. The political elements which were responsible for the flawed enumeration in 2017 were also responsible for conducting the wrong census in 2023, he alleged.

Former PTI MNA Alamgir Khan said representation of Karachi had been reduced in the census and it would increase the feeling of deprivation. The population of Karachi was decreasing while the population of rural areas was increasing, and this was beyond understanding, he said.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party is afraid of ending its monopoly and representation in the houses,” said Karachi PTI General Secretary Arslan Taj. He alleged that “the Zardari mafia” was fooling the people of Karachi with the census.

Former Karachi PTI president Bilal Ghaffar said the faulty enumeration was a serious matter, and the people of Karachi were demanding their correct counting and would not accept any PPP-MQM-P deal over their rights.