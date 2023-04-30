Civic agencies ordered to take measures for rain emergency

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting of the city’s local bodies — the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the district municipal corporations (DMCs) and the district councils — and directed them to take appropriate measures during the rain emergency to protect the lives and properties of people.

The CM said that there has been a forecast of heavy rains in the coming days that might cause urban flooding, so monitoring the drains in the city for their smooth flow must be ensured.

“Recently, all the three major storm water drains in Karachi were de-silted and lined, so there should be no problem in the disposal of rainwater into them,” he said, adding that the connecting drains falling under the respective jurisdictions of the DMCs and district councils should also be properly maintained.

Shah said he had noticed people dumping debris along the drains’ embankments. “This is unacceptable. I’ve already told the police to impound the vehicles involved in this and take strict action against their drivers,” he added, warning the DMCs to ensure that no one dares to dump debris in their respective jurisdictions.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said he had already held a number of rain emergency meetings with the relevant local bodies. He assured the CM that the local bodies were prepared enough to meet the rain emergency.

The CM also directed the KMC and the DMCs to take necessary measures to increase their revenues. “My government will keep supporting the local bodies, but in principle, the local bodies have to generate their own revenue, improve their recoveries and try to be self-sufficient.”

Shah said that recovery of property tax had been handed over to the local bodies — the DMCs and the district councils — and they should ensure an increase in the recoveries.

“If the local bodies’ administrations focus on the proper recovery of property tax, they will be able to meet all their financial requirements, including carrying out development works in their respective areas.”

The meeting was also attended by the CM’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Planning & Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi, LG Secretary Najam Shah, KMC Administrator Saifur Rehman and other officials.