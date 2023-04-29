Sindh govt sets minimum wages for labourers in three categories

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday formally issued a notification setting the minimum monthly wages for workers in three categories working in 42 different industries of the province.

The notification was put into motion with retrospective effect from January 1, 2023. The notification has been issued in accordance with the Sindh Minimum Wages Act-2015 for semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled labourers.

The Sindh Labour and Human Resources Department issued the notification in accordance with the decision of the provincial cabinet taken in its meeting held on April 12, 2023.

According to the notification, the minimum monthly wage of semi-skilled labourer will be Rs26,000, that of skilled labourers will be Rs31,961 while the salary of highly skilled worker will be Rs33,491.

The minimum monthly wage of unskilled labourer in the province i.e. Rs25,000 will remain unchanged as it is likely to be further increased in the upcoming provincial budget.

The notification has been issued in accordance with the recommendation of the Sindh Minimum Wages Board.