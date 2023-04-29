Al Baqi Day being marked today

PESHAWAR: Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) will mark Youm-e-Inhedam Jannatul Baqi today (Saturday).

A press release said the day is marked on the 8th Shawwal every year to express indignation at the demolition of the shrines of the holy figures in the sacred cemetery located in Madina way back in 1926.

As per directives of the TNFJ chief Agha Hamid Ali Shah al- Moosavi, mourning processions are arranged in the country and abroad to mourn over the act and call for reconstruction of the shrines.

The TNFJ local chapter will take out a procession in this connection today at 4: 30pm from Imam Bargah Master Ghulam Haider in Mohallah Rassi Wattan on the Church Road. The procession will pass through the designated route to highlight the demand for the reconstruction of the shrines.