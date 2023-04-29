Al Baqi Day being marked today

PESHAWAR: Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) will mark Youm-e-Inhedam Jannatul Baqi today (Saturday).
A press release said the day is marked on the 8th Shawwal every year to express indignation at the demolition of the shrines of the holy figures in the sacred cemetery located in Madina way back in 1926.
As per directives of the TNFJ chief Agha Hamid Ali Shah al- Moosavi, mourning processions are arranged in the country and abroad to mourn over the act and call for reconstruction of the shrines.
The TNFJ local chapter will take out a procession in this connection today at 4: 30pm from Imam Bargah Master Ghulam Haider in Mohallah Rassi Wattan on the Church Road. The procession will pass through the designated route to highlight the demand for the reconstruction of the shrines.
HARIPUR: The police arrested two men for allegedly molesting a boy in the limits of City Police Station, police said...
MANSEHRA: A walk was organized to create awareness about dengue here on Friday.The walk, which was participated...
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer Friday held meetings with the industrialists and...
LAHORE: Around eight children received burn injuries after a high tension wire fell on a house being entangled by a...
LAHORE : A local court on Friday handed over Punjab Police Public Relations Officer Nayab Haider and his son to police...
LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested PTI leader Moonis Elahi’s friend Sohail Asghar...