Rising lawlessness: Protest staged in Swat’s Matta tehsil

MINGORA: As protests are continuing to take place at various parts of Swat, thousands of people converged on the busy Matta Chowk in Matta tehsil here on Friday to record their protest against the fresh wave of terrorism in the district.

Holding black flags and banners inscribed with slogans against the deteriorating law and order and target killings of the police, the protesters chanted vociferous slogans decrying the rising lawlessness in the Swat valley. A good number of children also participated in the protest demonstration.

The speakers, including Salim Khan, Abdul Jabba Khan, Khursheed Kaka Ji, Ayub Khan Asharay and others, said that once again Swat was being pushed towards terrorism. However, they vowed that the residents of Swat would not allow that to happen this time.

The protesters said that the police in Swat had started facing attacks in which the cops were embracing martyrdom. Demanding the government and all the state institutions to take practical steps for the restoration of peace and maintenance of law and order, they said that the situation would spin out of control if forceful and timely action was not taken. “We will not rest until the long-lasting peace is established in Swat,” a protester said, adding that they were in no mood to give up on their protests.