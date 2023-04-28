Swedish team discusses security issues with IGP

Islamabad: Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Henrik Persson, Deputy Director General Sweden foreign Ministry Lars Schmidt visited the Central Police Office Islamabad along with a delegation and met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a police spokesman said.

A delegation of Swedish Embassy discussed various security issues with IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and was briefed about the measures taken by the Islamabad capital police to maintain foolproof security of diplomatic enclaves and diplomats. On the occasion Capital Police Officer (Security Division) Hassan Raza Khan was also present. While, the Swedish Ambassador along with his team recently visited Safe City Islamabad where they were briefed about various sections of Safe City, Command and Control centre, Emergency control centre, dispatch control centre and ‘Pukar-15’ helpline.