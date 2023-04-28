Power workers vow to overcome crisis

LAHORE:In a meeting, electricity workers have expressed resolve to work for a society based upon equality, fraternity, social justice, dignity of work and self-reliance.

The meeting was held under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA at Bakhtiar Labour Hall on Thursday. General Secretary of the union Khurshid Ahmad called upon the workers to push hard to overcome the challenges of price-hike, aggravating unemployment, abject poverty, ignorance and widening irrational gap between the rich and poor. The workers appealed to all the political parties and patriotic forces to rid the country of heavy foreign debts and establish a society free from exploitation and inequalities at the earliest.