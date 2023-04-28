Pakistan is an ill-fated state which keeps getting worse as it faces multiple challenges. Its economy is at rock bottom, and the country is dealing with the consequences of years of poor governance and financial misconduct carried out by people who put their vested interests before national interests.

In the last 12 months, the inflation rate has jumped to more than 35 per cent, which is beyond alarming. The country’s living standards have declined significantly, continuing to make lives miserable especially for the lower segment of society. The government must introduce concrete plans to arrest price hikes and provide some relief to the helpless people.

Madiha Altaf Hussain

Sukkur