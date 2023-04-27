3 die, 10 hurt in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and 10 other members of his family sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Darband area on Wednesday.

The family was on its way to a recreational tour to Tarbela Dam’s lake in Darband from Oghi when the driver lost control over steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle plunged into a ravine.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Darband where doctors pronounced Muhammad Ibrahim dead and the rest were referred to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra.

In another incident which happened in the Gandhian area here, a speeding van ran over Ibrahim Gulzar, 7, when he was crossing Karakoram Highway and left him seriously injured.He was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police after lodging the first information report started raids to arrest the van driver, who according to locals, managed to flee from the scene.Also in the day, a four-year-old girl, Ayesha Niaz, was playing in the streets along with her companions but suddenly slipped and fell into a water storage tank. The locals retrieved her from the water and shifted to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.