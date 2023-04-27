No mechanism exists for CPD of pharmacists in Pakistan

Islamabad:Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad and Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) have agreed to enhance professional collaboration and in this regard, HSA will launch diploma and certificate courses for the professional pharmacists working at industry, hospitals and regulatory institutions, officials said on Wednesday.

“During our recent meeting with Vice Chancellor, HSA Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan, it has been decided that health services academy would launch diploma and certificate courses for the professional pharmacists as part of Continued Professional Development (CPD) for the pharmacists”, Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, newly-elected President PPA told The News.

Sardar Shabbir Ahmed said he along with PPA General Secretary Rao Alamgir, Vice Presidents Shifa Khan Bangash and Umair Ikram Dar and Governing Body member Khaqan Babar met HSA Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan and highlighted the issues facing young pharmacists, especially those working at pharmaceutical industry, healthcare facilities and the regulatory bodies in the country. “There is no mechanism for the Continued Professional Development (CPD) for the young pharmacists who are employed at industry and other sectors. We have urged the health services academy to launch online professional courses for the pharmacists so that they could upgrade their knowledge in the field of pharmacy”, he added.

The PPA President maintained that on their request, HSA has agreed to launch certificate and diploma courses in various disciplines of the pharmacy including Regulatory Sciences, Supply Chain Management, Quality Control and Documentation, Best Marketing Practices and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). “In addition to that, HSA have agreed to give admissions to pharmacists on PPA recommendations to their Masters in Public Health and Ph.D in Public Health Programs. These admissions would be given on merit but HSA would prefer the candidates recommended by the PPA once they become eligible for the admissions in these programs”, he added.

HSA Vice Chancellor Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan said health services academy is striving for the professional development of the health professionals including doctors and health managers and it is ready to help out pharmacists in their professional development to serve their institutions and people in a professional manner. “We are already offering public health courses for doctors, paramedics, nurses and health managers and we are also ready to train pharmacists to upgrade their professional capabilities”, Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan added.