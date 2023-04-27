CDA to construct sports enclave in Shah Allah Ditta

Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had decided to construct a sports enclave on the pattern of multi-purpose stadium in Shah Allah Ditta area of Islamabad.

The CDA Chairman, Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal who accompanied by other officials visited Shah Allah Ditta directed for preparation of PC-1 of the project. The project would have facilities of volleyball, zip-line, rock climbing, cricket and other facilities. The CDA chairman said that the project would be raised on 300 acres CDA land. “Through this project, we will promote environmental and healthy activities.”

Mengal also ordered restoration of Trail-8 saying that it would be extended from claves of Budha to Bhudh's Stupa so as to promote area for tourists' attraction also. The CDA chairman also visited sectors C-13, C-14, C-15 and C-16 and directed Member Estate and other officials to protect CDA land from encroachers. He directed Member Estate to activate enforcement wing to demolish all new built-up properties and secure CDA land.