Education should come first

This letter refers to the article ‘Lessons from Singapore’ (April 26) by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer explains how Pakistan can learn to improve its quality education from Singapore that progressed after it invested highly in teachers’ training. And while the lessons from this Asian country can help Pakistan do wonders, we all know that improving education is not the top priority of our political leadership. Had they focused on strengthening the education sector, Pakistan would have been one of the most developed nations in the world.

Unlike Pakistan, Singapore does not have natural resources, and yet it worked hard for its progress and development. In Pakistan, leaders are busy in a power struggle and rarely pay attention to education. It seems that the writer’s suggestions will have no impact on our politicians.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran