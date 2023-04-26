Rallies in Swat condemn CTD building blasts: Leaders want impartial probe into incident

MINGORA: Two separate protest rallies were staged against the explosions at the police station of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Kabal on Tuesday.

Organised by the office-bearers of Swat Qaumi Jirga and Swat Olasi Pasoon, a large number of people, including lawyers, doctors, social and political figures and general public attended the protest rallies at Nishat Chowk in Mingora and Kabal in Swat. Addressing the rally in Mingora, the leaders of Swat Qaumi Jirga, including Ahmad Shah Khan, Zahid Khan, Dr Khalid Khan, Khurshid Kakaji, Mukhtiar, Hameedul Haq and others said that they would not allow terrorists to enter Swat and demanded an impartial probe into the tragic incident.

They said that they would not allow anyone to throw Pakhtuns to the ruthless terrorists and fight the so-called war on terrorism on their land.

“We will never tolerate any act of terrorism on our land,” one of the speakers warned, adding that Pakhtuns should not be made fodder for the war of foreign countries.

Also, the local people came out of their homes in droves on the call of Swat Olasi Pasoon and staged a protest rally in Kabal Chowk.

Holding posters and white flags inscribed with words of their demands for lasting peace and halt to acts to terrorism, the protesters demanded the government to initiate an impartial investigation into the explosions in CTD building, which caused about 18 casualties, mostly policemen.

Addressing the rally, Swat Olasi Pasoon leaders Idrees Bacha, Fawad Khan, Kabal tehsil chairman Saeed Khan and others claimed that the explosions at CTD building was an act terrorism, which they condemned in the strongest words.

They alleged that the Kabal explosions were carried on the pattern of Police Lines of Peshawar in which over 100 cops had been martyred recently.

The speakers said that war for dollars on their soil would not be allowed and demanded restoration of lasting peace in Swat and elsewhere in KP.

They urged the government to put a halt to the acts of terrorism or else they would launch a strong protest movement for their rights.

Mysterious explosions occurred in the CTD police station Kabal in Swat, which had rocked the buildings of CTD and adjacent mosque on Monday last.