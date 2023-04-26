Suspect killed, two others arrested in police encounters

A suspected criminal was killed but his alleged accomplice managed to escape during an encounter with the police in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood on Tuesday. Moreover, the police arrested two other suspects during encounters in Orangi Town and the Federal B Industrial Area.

According to details, a suspected criminal was killed in a police encounter near the Defence police station in DHA Phase-II, while his alleged accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

According to the police, the suspects were looting citizens, and when the police arrived, the suspects opened fire on them and tried to flee. In retaliation, the police returned fired, killing one of the suspects while the other managed to escape.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later to the morgue for identification. Police also found a weapon on the deceased. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Separately, armed suspects were found robbing citizens in Orangi Town when the police reached the scene, and an encounter took place. According to the police, a suspect named Abdul Nabi, son of Dost Muhammad, was injured in the shootout but his alleged accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

Weapons and stolen mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the injured. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Similarly, the police arrested a suspect named Hassan in an injured condition after an encounter, while his alleged accomplice managed to escape from the scene. Police said that the suspect and his accomplice were robbing people in the Federal B Industrial Area when the police arrived on the scene, and an encounter took place. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.