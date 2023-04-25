Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Mr Abidi, I am studying in the 2nd semester of the Industrial Department from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad. I have now got admission on a scholarship from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Can you please suggest should I continue my studies in NUST? Or do you think I should study at LUMS? (Hammad Rafique Tarar, Okara)

Ans: I know that LUMS is a high-ranking university. If they are offering a scholarship to you; in my opinion, this might be a difficult decision. Depending on your circumstances you can decide better. Certainly, my choice would be LUMS.

Q2: Sir, my daughter will be passing her A-Levels in 2024 with Math, Physics, Chemistry & Computing. She is willing to do Chemical Engineering or Petroleum Engineering. She is very good at Computing as well. I will be thankful if you can please advise the career prospects of these subjects/fields. (Imrana Fida, Karachi)

Ans: Mrs Fida after going through the subjects and interests of your daughter, I will suggest that your daughter should do Electronics Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering or Communication Engineering. These areas have very high demand at the national or international level and have more future prospects than Chemical Engineering or Petroleum Engineering. She would easily be successful in the above subjects if she's very good in Math and Physics.

Q3: Dear sir, I did my BSc Engineering in Electrical two years back but until today I’m jobless. I will be thankful if you can give me guidance about what I should do to get a job. What about Project Management Masters? Do you think it will be a better choice keeping in view my Electrical Engineering? (Aqeel Khalid Rathore, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Rathore, I think you must get some work experience, including an apprenticeship or a training programme which will in the end give you practical knowledge/ experience even if it is without any salary. A practical and relevant experience even if it is of one or two years would be far better to get a good job in your relevant subject area and Project Management Degree would be a wise choice and better decision.

Q4: Dear sir, my brother is doing a Masters in Computer Science and right now he is in the last semester. His CGPA is 3.65. Please advise what would be his career prospects and which fields are going to be good for him after completion of MCS from COMSATS? (Zabihul Hasnain Badar, Rawalpindi)

Ans: I think your brother should try his luck in all such organisations where Information Technology(IT) is a key subject area such as NADRA or Telecommunication firms/companies who require services of computer science experts to secure their software networks. Once he has practical experience he should consider doing a top up degree from a local or foreign institution.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represente Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).