This letter refers to the article ‘It’s all the same’ (April 20, 2023) by Abdul Sattar. I agree with the writer’s point that all our major political parties strongly oppose granting subsidies to the poor but are happy to extend them to the rich. This is a major reason behind our lack of economic development as the poor, without any government assistance, are unable to escape the poverty trap.

This elitist mentality is prevalent not just in our economic policy but all major facets of society, including the legal system. In the same way the poor cannot rely on the government for schools, jobs and energy, they cannot rely on the courts to give them justice, depriving them of their rights. In Pakistan, it always pays to be rich.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran