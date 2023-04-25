PTI will not allow talks as tactic to delay polls: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has congratulated the Muslim Ummah for getting united after a long time.

Talking to the media, he said Saudi Arabia and Iran were seeing an improvement in their relations. “Other Muslim countries are seeing an improvement in their relations with each other. Progress is being made for the objectives for which the OIC was created. After the 12 years of the death of Syed Ali Geelani, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari is going to Delhi,” he said and hoped that he would not forget the Muslims of occupied Kashmir.

“I hope he will defend the rights of Kashmiris there and fully defend Pakistan’s historic position on occupied Kashmir. He will express his concern over the mistreatment of minorities in India. It is hoped that Bilawal will not forget to meet Hurriyat leaders during his visit to India,” he maintained.

He said the PTI wanted to bring the country out of the constitutional crisis. “The Supreme Court has given an opportunity to political parties to come together and take the country out of the constitutional and political crisis through negotiations. The Chief Justice provided the opportunity. Political parties should take advantage of it. The PTI is in favour of negotiations but there should be purposeful and meaningful negotiations which should take place within the ambit of the Constitution,” he added.

Qureshi said that there was a political chaos in the country at present, which was harmful for the country. “The PTI wishes to end the chaos in the country and move the country towards development. Imran Khan has made a big gesture to get the country out of the situation. We want talks but it should not be used as a tactic to delay polls. No one can stop the election on May 14.”

He said that the decision of the Supreme Court on the election was clear and hoped that all possible resources would be provided to the Election Commission on the 27th. To a question he said, “I hope Nawaz Sharif has spoken well to Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Saudi Arabia.”