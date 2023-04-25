Eid celebrations at Governor House made public as Tessori holds Qawwali and dinner

A large number of people attended a reception that was held at the Governor House for the public to celebrate Eidul Fitr on the first night of the festive occasion.

A Qawwali performance featuring Mujadid Amjad Sabri, son of the late Qawwal Amjad Sabri, was also held to entertain the guests. Afzal Sabri also performed on the occasion. Afterwards, a dinner was held for everyone.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, along with the audience, thoroughly enjoyed the Qawwali performance. Tessori said Qawwal Mujadid had revived the memory of his late father, who had been his friend.

The governor said that Mujadid had performed Qawwali in the manner of his father. He prayed that Mujadid earns name and fame all over the world just like his father. He said that a reception had been held for the first time at the Governor House to entertain the public on the occasion of Eid. He also said he felt proud of the fact that he had opened the gates of the Governor House to the public like never before.

He mentioned that a large number of people had attended the Iftar dinner held every day at the Governor House throughout the month of Ramazan. He said that during Ramazan he had visited a number of localities in Karachi to directly interact with the public and have Sehri with them.

Tessori told the audience that he had directly interacted with the public during Ramazan in order to know their problems first-hand, regardless of the persisting security threats to the lives of VIPs.

He said that other ruling authorities should follow in his footsteps, opening the gates of their palatial residences and offices to the masses in the same manner because these places are maintained by the funds released from the public exchequer.

Tessori said he will be visiting the US to arrange modern laptop computers for 50,000 youth, who will get free training in IT-related fields at the Governor House. He assured the audience that he will continue to meet the public in the same manner.

Earlier, accompanied by Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, lawmakers and other dignitaries, Tessori had offered the Eid Fitr prayers at Gulshan-e-Jinnah. The heirs of the martyred firefighters, who laid down their lives recently while participating in a firefighting operation at a factory in Karachi were also present on the occasion. The governor eulogised the sacrifices of the firefighters, and reiterated his resolve to continue to work for the welfare and well-being of the bereaved members of their respective families.