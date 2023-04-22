Gandapur sent to Sukkur jail on judicial remand

SUKKUR: PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur has been sent to the Central Jail, Sukkur, on judicial remand by the Special Magistrate Sajjid Abbasi, Civil Judge of the District and Sessions Court, Shikarpur.

Ali Amin Gandapur, also former minister for Kashmir affairs, was presented in the court of Fourth Civil/Special Judge, Shikarpur, by the police in a provocative speech case, seeking his physical remand in sedition case.

The court rejected the physical remand application of Ali Amin Gandapur and ordered to send him to Sukkur Central Jail on judicial remand till April 26.

Ali Amin Gandapur was brought to the Shikarpur civil court in an armored vehicle under tight security.

A case was registered against the PTI leader at the new Foujidari Police Station, Shikarpur, on the complaint of a citizen Amanullah, s/o Khair Muhammad Brohi, over his anti-state speeches and tweets. Muhammad Hamza Buriro and Shahbaz Ali Brohi, the counsel for Ali Ahmed Gandapur, talking to the media outside the court, said that a fake case under section 131,153 was registered at the New Foujidari Police Station. They hoped that on the next hearing, the court would free their client. They quoted the court as saying that no further investigation of Ali Amin Gandapur was needed. They said that the complainant was habitual in registering fake cases against people and his complaint holds no water. Meanwhile, Ali Amin Gandapur, talking to the media, said that he had pledged to be loyal to Imran Khan and was determined to fight for his constitutional rights. He said that the registered cases against him were purely politically motivated based on victimisation. A day earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore handed over the former federal minister to Sindh Police on transit remand. ATC judge Lahore Abhar Gul Khan had heard the case and approved Gandapur’s two-day transit remand.