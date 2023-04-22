Chakwal stands out with lowest gender voter difference, Chaman highest

Girls standing in a queue to exercise their right to vote at a polling station for by-elections on NA- 239, on October 16, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: As the total number of registered male voters stands at 67,893,875 (54pc) and female voters at 57,732,575 (46pc), there is only one district in the country which has the lowest gender difference of 602,584 (51pc) male voters and females registered at 583,616 (49pc).

The very district Chakwal edges out all the districts behind in terms of the barest minimum male-female voters’ difference, and the overall number of voters in this politically important district in Punjab is 1,186,200.

However, it is to be seen whether or not this close parity or equation will be reflected on the day of elections. And, of course, a lot will depend on the contesting political parties and their candidates, as to how effectively they can motivate voters to come out and exercise their voting right.

According to the latest electoral rolls data issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on March 28, 2023, the Chaman district of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan, has the most significant difference between male and female registered voters. Here, 118,898 males form 65pc and 64,620 females form only 35pc of the total 183,518 voters in this district.

Chaman is followed by district Qila Abdullah, where the male-female difference stands at 99,482 (63pc) and 57,693 (37pc). A careful look at the nationwide database of registered voters shows that there are only six districts in the country where the gender difference is 52pc-48pc, which are: Usta Muhammad in Balochistan, Kohistan Lower in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Attock, Jehlum, Khushab and Rawalpindi in Punjab.

Interestingly, while Kohistan Lower has 39,827 (52pc) male voters and 36,087 (48pc) female voters, the other district Kohistan Upper is close to it in terms of minimum male-female voters’ difference, as it has 39,481 (53pc) male and 34,701 (47pc) females.

In Punjab, Rawalpindi is one of the most populated districts with 1,819,825 (52pc) male voters and 1,700,229 (48pc) voters and its total population of registered voters stands at 3,520,054. Khushab is housed by 480,522 (52pc) males and 443,848 (48pc) females.

Similarly, Jehlum also has a gender difference of 533,700 (52pc) male and 501,144 (48pc) female registered voters.