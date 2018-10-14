Sun October 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 14, 2018

Over 6000 overseas Pakistanis cast vote online in by-elections: sources

ISLAMABAD: Over 80 per cent overseas Pakistani voters exercised their right to vote via internet in the by-elections in 35 National and Provincial Assembly constituencies, sources said.

A total of 7,364 I-voters were registered for by-elections, according to the sources.

Over 5,117 I-vote were cast for National Assembly seats while 1,116 for provincial assemblies, sources added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) had developed a system for online voting for overseas Pakistanis which was used for the first time in by-election 2018.

A total of 370 candidates are in the electoral arena for 35 constituencies of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies.

The Election Commission had issued passwords to the registered 7,364 overseas Pakistanis, who fall in these 35 constituencies.

