Paris court gives man life term for 1980 bombing

PARIS: A Paris court on Friday sentenced Lebanese-Canadian citizen Hassan Diab to life in prison in absentia for the 1980 bombing of a synagogue in which four people died.
The court followed prosecutors´ request for the maximum possible punishment against Diab, now 69 and a university professor in Canada. Prosecutors had said in their summing-up that there was “no possible doubt” that Diab, the only suspect, was behind the attack.
In the early evening of October 3, 1980, explosives placed on a motorcycle detonated close to a synagogue in Rue Copernic in Paris´s chic 16th district, killing a student passing by on a motorbike, a driver, an Israeli journalist and a caretaker. Forty-six were injured in the blast. The bombing was the first deadly attack against a Jewish target on French soil since World War II.
BERLIN: Rail traffic came to an almost complete standstill in Germany on Friday as workers across the country went on...
MOSCOW: Belarusian prosecutors on Friday requested a 10-year prison term for an opposition activist who helped...
JOHANNESBURG: Unknown gunmen stormed a house and killed 10 members of a family on Friday, in the latest mass shooting...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Security officials in Kazakhstan have detained three people over separatist calls in a northern...
COLOMBO: Thousands of Sri Lankans held a protest in the capital on Friday, demanding justice for the victims of the...
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man is scheduled to be hanged next week for conspiring to smuggle a kilogram of cannabis,...