Over 8,000 cops to perform security duty on Eid

LAHORE: Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide security to the citizens on the eve of Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

More than 8,000 police officers and personnel, including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 376 upper subordinates and lady police officers will perform security duties on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr. More than 400 teams of dolphin squad and PRU will patrol continuously on Chand Raat and Eid.

Additional personnel will be deployed at mosques, Imam bargahs, places of worship, parks and recreational places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Apart from mosques, more than 190 open places will also be provided security for Eid prayers.CCPO said that on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr, one-wheeling, aerial firing and rioting will not be allowed and all activities will be monitored with the cameras of the Safe Cities Authority.