Over 8,000 cops to perform security duty on Eid

LAHORE: Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide security to the citizens on the eve of Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.
More than 8,000 police officers and personnel, including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 376 upper subordinates and lady police officers will perform security duties on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr. More than 400 teams of dolphin squad and PRU will patrol continuously on Chand Raat and Eid.
Additional personnel will be deployed at mosques, Imam bargahs, places of worship, parks and recreational places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Apart from mosques, more than 190 open places will also be provided security for Eid prayers.CCPO said that on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr, one-wheeling, aerial firing and rioting will not be allowed and all activities will be monitored with the cameras of the Safe Cities Authority.
KARACHI: Three suspects were arrested in an injured state during two alleged encounters with police in parts of the...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has set aside the death sentence of a man in a kidnapping and murder case, as the...
KARACHI: Around two years after the director of the Usman Institute of Technology, Prof Dr Zahir Ali Syed, was shot...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority on Friday fined nine food points during its Eid special inspection operation at Lorry...
SUKKUR: Three people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in district Larkana on Friday.A head-on...
SUKKUR: The Larkana police on Friday arrested the suspect who was involved in the killing of girl Zainab Fatima Soomro...