LHC disposes of plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking a stay to the by-election to National Assembly constituencies 118 and 108 after the Election Commission of Pakistan informed the court that the schedule for the said constituencies had been suspended.

PTI leaders Ijaz Shah and others argued in court that there were less than 120 days left for elections and that holding by-elections for less than 120 days is against the law.