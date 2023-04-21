Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJ&K. —Al Jazeerah/file

ISLAMABAD: An Indian Army truck filled with fuel oil caught fire on Bhimber Gali-Ponch Road in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Thursday, killing five personnel of Rashtriya Rifle Force and injuring one seriously.

The accident has provided an opportunity for the Indian military establishment to malign Pakistan.

Earlier, Indian sources reported that the truck was hit by lightning and later the cause was changed and termed a so-called terror attack.

Well-placed sources told The News on Thursday evening that the Indians had been planning to carry out a false-flag operation to implicate Pakistan in a fabricated incident. The sources reminded that India, disregarding all international norms, was hosting the G-20 conference in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

As soon as the report about lightning striking the truck reached the Indian military headquarters, a meeting between top leaders with the army chief took place and the incident was converted into a terror attack. The Indian media implicated hardly heard People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and stated that it had claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. More importantly, in this post, the PAFF had threatened to target the upcoming G-20 meeting in held Srinagar. The Indian Army said at approximately 3 pm, one army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector when fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rain and low visibility in the area.

The vehicle caught fire due to the likely use of grenades. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terrorist operations in this area have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident, the army said.

Another seriously-injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the army hospital in Rajouri. A search operation for the perpetrators of the attack is in progress.

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area, some 90 km from Poonch. Drone surveillance is being conducted in the area where ‘terrorists’ fired on the truck. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande about the death of five soldiers in the terrorist attack.

The sources reminded us that the Indians had been claiming that they had full control of the situation but the Modi government had made up its mind to blame Pakistan.

The sources said Pakistan was watching the development and no comments were offered by any of the relevant departments about the incident. The Indian Army is infamous for carrying out false-flag operations against Pakistan and Thursday’s incident is believed to be a part of the same exercise, the sources added.