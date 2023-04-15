Former IIOJK governmor Satya Pal Malik. — National Herald

A former member of Narendra Modi-led government made a startling revelation regarding the 2019 Pulwama attack, alleging that Indian prime minister silenced him on the security lapses that led to the incident so that they could benefit from it by blaming it on Pakistan.



Satya Pal Malik, who served as the governor of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), levelled serious allegations against the Indian prime minister and his close aides in a recent interview.

The interview may shake the grounds of Modi's government in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian administration of the IIOJK, as it also includes shocking claims regarding the approach towards the occupied region and treatment of Muslims in India.

Malik exposed the Indian conspiracy to blame Pakistan by concealing its own mistakes surrounding the Pulwama attack.

On February 14, 2019, around 40 Indian soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and dozens injured at the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Awantipora area in Pulwama district of the IIOK, an attack which is dubbed as the deadliest on Indian forces in over a decade. The soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off as a convoy of military vehicles drove by, some 20 kilometres from the main city of Srinagar.

Malik, who was governor during the Pulwama terrorist attack of February 2019 and the scrapping of Article 370 in August of that year, also said the prime minister is “ill-informed” and “ignorant” about Kashmir and told him not to speak about the Union home ministry’s lapses which led to the devastating terrorist attack on soldiers in Pulwama in February 2019.

The Indian politician attributed the attack to the "incompetence and negligence of the Indian system" and CRPF.

Sharing details to support his claims, Malik said that the request for airlifting the soldiers had been refused by the home ministry, while the sanitisation before the transfer by road was inefficient.

"I told the prime minister that it happened due to our mistake. Had we given the aircraft, it wouldn't have happened, so he told me to keep quiet," he said.

"I had sensed that all of this onus will be diverted towards Pakistan so it's better to keep quiet," Malik said, confirming that the strategy was to derive electoral benefit for BJP from the incident.

Calling Modi "ignorant" and "ill-informed" on IIOJK, Malik said that the abolition of Kashmir's special status was a mistake and should be revoked.

Malik also accused Modi of being unconcerned about corruption as he turned a blind eye every time he was informed about any instance involving corrupt practices.

"I can safely say the PM has no real problem with corruption," he told the interviewer.

He also rued the treatment of Muslims in India by politicians, especially the incumbent premier of the country.

"It is a wrong thing to alienate such a vast majority of people, you cannot throw them away, you have to co-exist with them, then exist it with love," Malik said.

