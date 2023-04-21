Host of failings led to Greece rail disaster

ATHENS: Greece´s worst rail disaster, which killed 57 people, was caused by a host of factors in a railway system plagued by chronic problems, according to a report by government experts released on Thursday.

The February 28 head-on collision between a freight train and a passenger train killed mostly university students returning from a long holiday weekend and sparked outrage in the country.

“The accident was the consequence of several factors related to the level of operation, human resources and technological equipment, as well as the level of management,” said the report. Calling the problems of Greek railways “chronic,” the report said an investigation highlighted “systemic problems and dysfunctions”.

“There are not a few cases where there are delays in execution due to poor planning, and errors by the contracting authority during preparation of the design and tender documents,” it said. The February crash occurred after two trains ran along the main line between Athens and Thessaloniki without any alarms being sounded.