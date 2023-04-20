31pc Pakistanis see no life without smartphone

KARACHI: Some 31 percent Pakistani nationals find it hard to survive for a single day without a smartphone.

It was revealed in a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, in which over 1,100 selected respondents took part from all over the country.

To a question asked in the Gallup Pakistan survey, how many days you can spend without a smartphone, 31 percent found it hard to survive without a smartphone even for a single day. However, around 42 percent survey respondents said that they could survive for a month sans smartphone.

Besides, 9 percent believed they could live without a smartphone maximum for a day while 7 percent thought they could go on without a smartphone for more than a day but less than a week. In addition, 7 percent said they could survive without smartphone for a week.

Interestingly, the age-wise breakup of those who found it hard to survive without smartphone showed that the majority (33 percent) belonged to the age bracket of 30-50 years old, 31 percent were more than 50-year-old and 29 percent less than 30 years old.

Surprisingly, not a single Pakistani claimed he could survive without a smartphone in the survey.