LHC stops proceedings against ex-NAB chief

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered to stop all the ongoing proceedings against former chairman NAB Javed Iqbal and others at different investigation forums.

A two-member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Amir Bhatti, heard a petition moved by Javed Iqbal and others.

The counsel of Javed Iqbal argued that Tayyaba Gul had filed baseless applications against his client and other NAB officers. He said such proceedings were illegal. The court, after hearing the argument, issued an injunction order on the application of Javed Iqbal. It also issued a notice to Gul for the next hearing.