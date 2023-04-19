Pakistani diplomat assumes charge after return to Kabul

Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani, Head of Mission to Kabul. — Twitter/ @PakinAfg

ISLAMABAD: In an important development between Islamabad and Kabul, Pakistan Embassy’s chargé d’affaires in Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani has assumed charge in Kabul after five months. back after an assassination attempt on him at the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul on December 2 last year. He had survived unhurt but one security guard had been critically injured in the attack. The Foreign Office had then confirmed that the target of the attack was Nizamani. Later, the Khorasan chapter of the banned militant outfit Daesh accepted responsibility for the attack, which happened a month after the Pakistan diplomat had taken charge of his office. Until November 4, 2022, before him, Mansoor Ahmed Khan had been the head of the Pakistani mission in Kabul.

Diplomatic sources said on Tuesday that the resumption of office by the Pakistani diplomat in Kabul was an important development prior to a visit by Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad with his country’s delegation in the first week of May. After Nizamani’s return to Kabul, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi called on him and welcomed him back. During the meeting, Muttaqi was presented with a piece of calligraphic art made by a renowned Pakistani artist. Muttaqi expressed his pleasure at this, terming the piece of art “the mutual foundation” of both countries.

